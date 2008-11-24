Style and the Real Girl: Fall Foliage

Fall Foliage typically peaks in late September and early October. But in the seasons of fashion, the colors of autumn leaves aren’t as fleeting as one may think. Olivier Theyskens’ inspiring collection for Nina Ricci this Fall reminds us to take our dressing inspiration from Mother Nature herself. The key is to inject your wardrobe with colors from the classic autumnal scenery: ochre, muted yellow, khaki, rust and chestnut all work well paired with greens, whisper greys, and dusty blues.

(1) Nina Ricci fall 2008 runway, (2) Beth Lauren DeCarlo necklace, $265, at bethlauren.com, (3) Zucca print tunic, $918, at lagarconne.com, (4) Anna Sheffield round stud earings, $1,150, at shopjake.com, (5) J.Crew yellow sweater, $168, at jcrew.com, (6) Oliver People Skyla glasses, $390, at oliverpeopes.com, (7) Yves Saint Laurent Ombres 5 Lumieres, $56, at sephora.com, (8) Loeffler Randall Yvette cut-out bootie, $575, at eluxury.com, (9) Balmain straight cargo pants, $1,535, at netaporter.com, (10) Gucci square scarf, $199, at bluefly.com, (11) Marc Jacobs suede flower handbag, $1,049, at eluxury.com.











