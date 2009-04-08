Style & The Real Girl Celebrity Edition: Nicole Richie in BlackBook

The jewelry designer and daughter to legendary crooner Lionel Richie gives us her best Lady GaGa impression on the cover of BlackBook’s music issue. Deviating from her usual style aesthetic, Richie pushes the envelope with platinum locks and bold, straight across bangs. In this photo she is sporting a pair of Stephen Sprouse’s black and neon leggings for Louis Vuttion with a striped tank from Ben Sherman and multi-colored sequin jacket by Miu Miu. She does manage to stay true to her love of excessive accessorizing (which is what we love her for), as the cover shot shows Richie sporting stacks upon stacks of bangles with a multitude of gold rings from her line House of Harlow 1960. Here, we show you how to get Nicole’s look for a fraction of the price!

You can read the article from BlackBook here, as well as take a peak at the accompanying photos.

(1) Topshop Sequin Bomber Jacket, $170, at topshop.com; (2) Topshop Pacman Legging, $40, at topshop.com; (3) TAO Comme des Garçons Striped Tank, $147, at farfetch.com; (4) Steve Madden Forgive Pumps, $96.90, at<a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/shop/product/16502/steve-madden/gold-peep-toe-pumps/B2cNY1JkBGcEYg==” target=”_blank”> stevemadden.com; (5) House of Harlow <a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/shop/product/16503/house-of-harlow/gold-antique-ring/VzcPYQI0BGcEYg==” target=”_blank”>Thick Rose Gold Antique Ring, $12; House of Harlow Gold Antique Ring, $12; House of Harlow 1960 Pave Thick Antique Stack Ring, $48; all at shopkitson.com; (6) Forever 21 Pyramid Facet Hinged Bracelet in Gold, $8.80; Forever 21 Elastic Pyramid Metal Bracelet in Gold, $12.80; Forever 21 <a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/shop/product/16510/forever-21/gold-polished-pyramid-bracelet/BWUAbldhVDcFYw==” target=”_blank”>Polish Pyramid Bracelet in Gold, $5.80; all at forever21.com; (7) Sephora Brand Lip Attitude in Fuschia Vamp 10, $12, at sephora.com