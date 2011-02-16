Style & the Real Girl Celebrity Edition: Gwyneth Paltrow

Leave it to Gwyneth Paltrow to master casual cool. The actress/blogger/fitness entrepreneur took her famous locks for a little upkeep at the Byron & Tracy Salon in Beverly Hills this week. Of course she exuded sophistication, even while wearing flip-flops. With her hair a tad blonder, Gwyneth kept everything else on the dark side wearing gray khakis, a black button down, a black leather jacket, and hobo. How does Gwyneth always manage to pull off the coolest girl in school vibe while keeping it so casual? Give it a try with some of our helpful hints.



(1) Roll-Up Camp Shirts, $19.99, at oldnavy.com; (2) Leather Panel Jacket, $250, at topshop.com; (3) Hope Chi-Round Trouser, $275, at lagarconne.com; (4) Rochelle Leather Hobo, $32.80, at forever21.com; (5) Ray-Ban Original Aviator Sunglasses, $129, at nordstrom.com; (6) Frederic Fekkai Technician Color Care 3-Minute Mask, $35, at fekkai.com; (7) Essie Nail Polish in Fishnet Stockings, $8, at essieshop.com; (8) Slim Havaiana in Grey, $24, havaianas.com; (9) Fossil Leather Two Tone Skinny Belt, $28, at fossil.com