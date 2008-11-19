Style and the Real Girl: Country Life

This fall, designers took inspiration from the leisurely lives of the country gentry. Rich wool plaids, high-necked ruffle blouses, and leather riding boots ruled the runways, portraying an uppercrust rural sensibility worthy of Jane Austen, herself.

Here, we give you equally chic ways to take this look off the runway and onto the street.

(1) Alexander McQueen fall 2008 runway, (2) Moschino bow detail blouse, $760, at net-a-porter.com, (3) Future Classics Raglan overcoat, $1,275, at lagarconne.com, (4) Chloe sunglasses, $330, at aloharag.com, (5) Forever 21 bracelets, $3.80, visit forever21.com for similar styles (6) Marni shoulder bag, $1,270, at marni.com, (7) Alberta Ferretti draped wrap skirt, $920, at net-a-porter.com, (8) Tods Dandy Stivale boot, $995, at eluxury.com, (9) Yarborough button ring, price upon request, visit yarboroughjewelry.com, (10) Hermes silk twill scarf, $375, at hermes.com