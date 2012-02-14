Style Psychology: Sequins and How to Wear Them Without Fear

In everyday life we all have our fashion hang-ups. From a fear of mixing black and brown to working a super-short skirt with sky-high heels, the history of our anxieties is almost as interesting as the history of the clothes and accessories themselves. Dr. Anna Akbari is a professor of sociology at NYU with a specialization in art and design history. She also moonlights as a “thinking person’s stylist” for her own company, Closet Catharsis.

In the weeks to come, Dr. Anna will be delving into your style psychosis by addressing some of your biggest fashion phobias and style taboos — but not before she gives us a little background on where they come from and how you can conquer each and every one of them ease.

First up? Get ready for a history lesson in sequins and how you can comfortably incorporate them into your wardrobe. Just click through the slideshow above for your oh-so-chic classroom cheat sheet!

