Style Psychology: Why It’s Fine To Rock Fishnets And Bright Tights

Hosiery is a fascinating garment that is highly fetishized, and yet simultaneously a symbol of propriety and modesty. Not all stockings are created equal.
Dating back to the 16th century, stockings were traditionally made of silk, and therefore a luxury only the elite could afford. It wasnt until the 20th century that they became accessible when nylon was invented in 1935.
During World War II, there was a nylon shortage, forcing women to get creative in their pursuit to maintain the appearance of stockings amidst the rationing. So, women took to painting on stockings, even going so far as to draw on the seam.
In 1970, pantyhose were introduced, completely changing the hosiery industry. Prior to this time, women were forced to rely on thigh high stockings and garter belts. While thigh highs are considered quite sexy and are often heavily eroticized, they can be cumbersome and impractical for daily use.
Tights became a player in the feminist movement as women started wearing the miniskirt in the '60s. Wearing tights released them from the garter belts and the struggle of keeping the lines of the old stockings straight.
Fishnets, originally embraced by theatrical performers or associated with loose women, made their way into mainstream fashion in the 1960s, often pairing with the equally scandalous mini skirt, as popularized by Twiggy.
Fishnets remained prevalent in the '70s through the '90s as an accessory for alternative or subculture fashion. But it wasnt until the first part of the 21st century that fishnets lost some of their risque cache, and instead became an acceptable legwear choice for professional women and fashionistas alike.
Certain industries, like the legal profession, have gone to great lengths to regulate the hosiery its female employees may wear. Some firms have gone so far as to ban fishnets or patterned stockings, calling them too distracting.
Unlike other fashion pieces that can last for years and even become vintage heirlooms, nylons are notoriously ephemeral in their lifespan. One small snag can mean the death of the most luxurious stockings. While a single run can be an embarrassment, a recent trend of multiple runs and rips evokes a more punk-chic aesthetic.
How to wear them: Dont wear fishnets with shorts or mini skirts if you want to be taken seriously -- even Madonna understands how to make them both sexy and professional.
Reserve the short skirts for your black opaque tights. This flattering trend allows you to pair more daring skirt lengths with a sleek, conservative leg.
Patterned stockings and colored tights are a great way to add life to your wardrobe or spice up a stale item from your closet. Tthese inexpensive attention-grabbers transform an otherwise drab outfit and instantly update your look.