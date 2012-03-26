Style Psychology: Why It’s Fine To Rock Fishnets And Bright Tights

In everyday life we all have our fashion hang-ups. From a fear of mixing black and brown to working a super-short skirt with sky-high heels, the history of our anxieties is almost as interesting as the history of the clothes and accessories themselves. Dr. Anna Akbari is a professor of sociology at NYU with a specialization in art and design history. She also moonlights as a “thinking person’s stylist” for her own company, Closet Catharsis.

This week, Dr. Anna is giving us a crash course in the history of hosiery and how it came to be known as both sexy and statement-making. If you’re not sure if you’re ready to show off some hot pink legs or if fishnets are now acceptable office wear, check out the slideshow above for a mini tour through time and find out how you can make modern hosiery work for you in the present.