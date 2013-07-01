‘Style Pop’ Host Louise Roe on Her Biggest Fashion Regret and 3 Trends to Try This Summer

It’s safe to say that Louise Roe has doled out her fair share of style advice. As the host of NBC’s “Fashion Star” and the makeover show “Plain Jane,” she’s guided dozens of people through tough wardrobe decisions and fashion quandaries, so it’s not surprising that her newest gig, co-hosting Style Network’s high-energy live show “Style Pop,” also has a heavy fashion influence.

Exploring fashion’s role in pop culture, Roe and co-host Jeannie Mai tackle celebrity style and trends, as well as host a rotating panel of fashion experts who dish on various topics.

We caught up with the busy Brit to talk about—what else?—all things style, including the one trend she wishes would vanish, her biggest fashion regret, and the three items every girl needs to buy this summer.

StyleCaster: “Style Pop” covers fashion’s impact on pop culture—which players in the industry do you think are driving the style conversation right now?

Louise Roe: [Blogger] Aimee Song‘s instagram feed, Mary Katrantzou‘s psychedelic prints, Jennifer Meyer‘s CFDA-winning jewelry, Cara Delevigne’s eyebrows and Scott Disick‘s velvet loafers.

One of the show’s segments, Shop of Shame, covers viewers’ most embarrassing/regretful purchases. What are some of YOUR biggest fashion faux pas/style regrets?

A pair of Versace platforms that I became obsessed with. I tracked down the very last pair in America, of course they were in Dallas, Texas. They were eye-wateringly expensive and so high, I look like a tranny in them. Sitting shots only!

Are there any fashion trends right now that you just can’t stand?

Flatforms. Beyond fugly.

What are three summer trends that are easy to incorporate into your wardrobe?

A pop of neon, jelly bags (you know, like those jelly shoes we wore when we were 5), and bright fruit prints.

When going out at night this summer, any suggestions for chic outfits for gals who aren’t sundress fans?

Printed shorts are laid-back and gorgeous with a white blazer, or a denim shirt mixed with skinny trousers always looks sexy.

You’ve got a knack for finding great vintage. What are a few tips for the novice vintage shopper?

Thanks! I stick to accessories, such as clutches and jewelry, then you don’t have to worry about itchy fabrics or weird-fitting clothes. Be a magpie, go for whatever catches your eye and don’t be obsessed with finding designer wares. Vintage shopping is often better in the cheap-and-cheerful department.

Style Pop airs Thursday nights at 11 p.m. on Style

