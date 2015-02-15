StyleCaster
Share

Style on the Street: Who’s Wearing What at Fashion Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

Style on the Street: Who’s Wearing What at Fashion Week

by
Style on the Street: Who’s Wearing What at Fashion Week
29 Start slideshow

For street style fanatics, nothing’s better than Fashion Week, the seasonal spectacle where editors, insiders, and a whole lot of bloggers converge on New York, London, Milan, and Paris to view the latest designer collections, and—let’s be real—preen like peacocks for the swarms of street style photographers.

MORE:  The Most Amazing Coats From NYFW

As expected, the first weekend of New York Fashion Week didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best while dressed to kill (and, in some cases, highly inappropriately for freezing temperatures.)

MORE: Septum Rings Are Trending With Fashion Girls 

Click through the gallery above for the first batch of street style snaps from NYFW!

Photos: Imaxtree

Read more: https://stylecaster.com/dazzling-street-style-from-new-york-fashion-week/#ixzz3Rps2c0FT

0 Thoughts?
1 of 29

Next slideshow starts in 10s

You'll Want to Wear Tibi's Fall Line Now

You'll Want to Wear Tibi's Fall Line Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share