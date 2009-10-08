Style iPhone Apps, Our Favorites

I’ve mentioned before how excited we get when fashion and technology collide which is why we are going to run down our favorite fashion and style-centric apps for the iPhone. In the spirit of full disclosure, the real reason we are so into this right now is that StyleCaster just launched our first iPhone app.

So, first step: head over to the iTunes App Store and download the StyleCaster app. It serves up the weather in your location, three daily looks for you, as well as all the latest news from the site.

Next: check out our six other favorite apps.

Style.com

Style.com’s app plays to its strengths; runway shots. This is a must-have on your phone during Fashion Week. They update their list of shows with all the newest releases with every runway image from the show as well as the review. So, while you’re waiting for the next show to start, you can get caught up on what you missed yesterday. The app also includes party images, fashion news, and lets you vote on the “Look of the Day.”

Gilt Groupe

If you weren’t already addicted to Gilt Groupe’s amazing sales, their app allows you to get their amazing deals wherever you are. It keeps track of the Gilt calendar and Gilt time, making sure you never miss a sale. You can also buy straight from your phone just as easily as you do online.

Lucky At Your Service Concierge

Lucky magazine brings you their favorite products featured in the magazine, so not only can you browse through their fall shoe guide, but you can also find where those products are available near you. Like a true concierge, Lucky At Your Service will place a call to the store and even put your desired item on hold. Just tap “find it online” to get directed to shop it online.

ShopStyle

ShopStyle is one of our favorite shopping sites. Why? Because you can easily browse through tons of products by either brand or type from some of the best e-commerce sites on the web. Now, you can do that all from your iPhone. When you find something you love, you can purchase it directly or have a link emailed to you to remind you for later. You can also sort by sales only to get straight to the good deals.

Net-a-porter

Let’s be honest; sometimes there’s nothing we love more than browsing through the latest arrivals at Net-a-porter. This app lets you browse their inventory, shop, share items with your friends, and create wish lists – all things we do in your head anyway, now on your phone.

Twitterific

As if this needs an explanation. Tweet us! @StyleCaster