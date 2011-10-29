Style in LA: A Showroom Visit and Interview with Love, Zooey

We caught up with Alice Heller, the founder of Love, Zooey, and designer Grace Chon in their downtown LA studio last week. Love, Zooey recently debuted with its Holiday 2011 collection. The brand has built a reputation for quality and detailed separates with a classic, cool aesthetic

Check out our interview with Alice below and click through to take a peek at our favorite looks from their Spring 2012 collection. The brand is currently being sold in some of our favorite Los Angeles-based specialty stores like Ron Herman, Heist, and Fred Segal. Price points range from $75 – $600. Be sure to check out their site here.

StyleCaster: What brought you two together to start Love, Zooey?

Alice Heller: I started my career in Levi Strauss’ marketing department and then went on to become the head of the jeans and t-shirt division at Esprit. Working closely with Doug Tompkins, founder of Esprit, I was able to have a better understanding on what it meant to build a name, brand, and identity. I then launched my immediately successful t-shirt company, Zooey, in 2003. Grace worked closely with me as a designer at Zooey and then we came together again to create the next best thing: Love, Zooey.

Who is the woman who wears Love, Zooey?

The woman who wears Love, Zooey is a downtown girl with chic sophistication and a bit of an edge. She is the girl who isn’t afraid to mix what she wearing with other brands.

What’s the inspiration behind the Spring 2012 collection?

The inspiration behind the Spring collection was mainly pop colors and special treatments to contrast fabrics. We also incorporated stripes. We wanted to add more than one element, [and not just use] one plain fabric. We felt like this spring is a time for color and it definitely is shown in this collection in a comfortable way.

How do you like your line to be represented and known to customers?

We want our consumers to be able to mix our pieces with what they already own in their closet. Our pieces are then more of a staple. Our pieces give our consumers the option to mix and match the pieces to get the classic or more of a downtown edgy look. It’s the best of both worlds to have the balance of both in your closet.

Who are some designers who have been influential?

Isabel Marant has been a huge influence for us mainly because she has such a fabulous casual look. Her collections have such style and attitude that is very appealing. Another designer that has been hugely influential is Alexander Wang. He uses such simplistic elements that are so chic and for the everyday woman.