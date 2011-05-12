Style Icon Iris Apfel’s Jewelry Line Drops Today

Iris Apfelthe geriatric style star whose wardrobe was the subject of its own Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit in 2005has finally lent her quirky creativity to a new design project, and her debut jewelry collection in partnership with HSN launches today. According to WWD, the Rara Avis by Iris Apfel line contains 13 pieces, and the prices will range from $20-$180.

As you can imagine, Apfel’s creations are as funky and flamboyant as her wardrobe, with necklaces, bracelets and brooches featuring brightly colored and beaded elements, made in a mix of materials like lucite and metal. The designs are truly a reflection of her own personal style, and the lifelong accessories collector recently told Architectural Digest:

“Diamond necklaces dont appeal to me at all. I prefer fun jewelry with big stonesso large they would be untouchable if they were real. Now, dont get me wrong. I do appreciate Daddy Warbuckssize stones, like a big, flawed emerald. I love stones that are inherently flawed: rock crystal, turquoise with big veins. Its like Rodin once said, ‘More beautiful than a beautiful thing is the ruin of a beautiful thing.’ I think thats a great observation, and most of the time so very true.”

Her goal with the HSN line is to bring her off-beat aesthetic to the general public at an affordable price, without sacrificing her imagination and gut instinct about the designs. She told WWD, “One can change the entire look of an outfit by substituting one accessory for another. I love objects from different worlds, different eras, combined my way. Never uptight, achievinghopefullya kind of throwaway chic.