Style Gone Zombie: 12 Halloween-Worthy Fashion Moments

Jessica Rubin
by
Who says you can only dress up on Halloween? In the fashion world, every day is about testing the limits and pushing boundaries. So we’ve hunted down some truly disturbing-in-the-best-way-possible photo shoots and fashion shows where zombie is the name of the game.

From Lara Stone smoking a cigarette with blood casually dripping down her hands toRick Genest aka Zombie Boy walking in the Theirry Mugler show, we’ve got the most sartorially-inspired zombies in town. Check out the slideshow for our fave pics (and maybe some ber avant garde costume ideas too!).

Lara Stone in Steven Klein editorial.

Rick Genest in Mugler show.

Rick Genest

Japanese artist Fumie Sasabuchi takes photos of glam models straight from the pages of fashion magazines and turns them into zombies.

Fumie Sasabuchi photo.

Jean-Francois Campos editorial for Flair Magazines October 2008 issue.

Portraits from the zombie apocalypes by photographer Danielle Tunstall.

