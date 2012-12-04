Style Expert Robert Verdi Offers Holiday Fashion Tips For The Anti-Glitter Girl

For some reason, holiday dressing seems to translate into throwing on as many sequins and sparkles as humanly possible and calling it a day. Though an embellished item or two is always a fun addition to any outfit, not every girl wants to sacrifice her personal-style sensibilities for the sake of a soiree. In fact, lots of gals we know would rather stay true to their chic minimalist aesthetic at holiday time, but still have the desire to look festive and fun when party time rolls around.

For a few tips on how to accomplish that feat, we enlisted TV personality and style expert Robert Verdi, who shared with five tips with us specifically geared to the anti-glitter girl. Verdi’s got some serious credentials—he starred in the original “Fashion Police,” he’s appeared on pretty much every morning talk show ever, and he has a new line for HSN—so you might want to pay attention.

1. Instead of an everyday leather bag, use one made of velvet or vintage fabric. This adds a handmade feeling to any holiday outfit while still looking understated and cool

2. When it comes to jewelry, choose a natural stone like turquoise or tigers eye. Natural stones are stylish without being garish

3. Brass hardware on any accessory, from a clutch to a belt, is refined and chic

4. Wear a distressed leather boot with a shirt dress to channel your inner Annie Hall for a rustic holiday look

5. A hand-knit throw can make a surprisingly chic shawl for a holiday party.