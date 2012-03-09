Style Diaries: Staying True To Your Style

It’s not a secret that the 1970s retro look is a major trend for this spring. We’ve seen it interpreted by some of our favorite designers as variations strutted down the runways and editorials explored every inch of references, shapes and icons from the period. It’s easy to get excited about a new look and pieces to add to your ever-growing collection in your closet. But, what if one of the most popular trends isn’t you? Or, what if you’re into the idea of the look but not sure if it’s the right fit?

Or on the contrary, what if you already rock this look (hey, designers have to get inspiration from somewhere, right?) but have to tone it down for the office or dinner with the parents? This has been the predicament for yours truly since returning to the world of full-time from freelance where I could essentially rock whatever I wanted instead of going through a day composed of meetings with CEOs, bloggers and after-work events. How do you tone it down a bit without sacrificing your personal style?

It is in this mindset that I entered our next phase of Forward Fashion Project, which involved a dream catcher inspired necklace courtesy of H.O.W.L. This little guy was right up my alley (I’ve been known to describe my look as the grungy younger cousin of Anita Pallenberg and Patti Boyd). It was definitely tempting just to throw this on as neck candy and call it a day. But, was I risking looking a little too overtly trendy? I thought so. With it finally being warm enough to leave the sweaters at home, I opted for a favorite Anna Sui blouse I scored at Housing Works and my trusty Cheap Monday jeans.

Where I really wanted to go to town, considering the use of the necklace, was in the rest of my accessories. I went for one of my ultimate statement pieces, a killer ring by friend Mateo Bijoux and mom’s vintage bracelets and rings to tie in the metal throughout my look. Figuring out how to twist the necklace to fit my head was a bit tricky, not going to lie (I’m also a moron when it comes to all things hair) but after using essentially an entire pack of bobby pins, this little sucker couldn’t move if it tried. I like how although the outfit is black, you can definitely tell what I’m about on first glance without looking like I’m wearing a Led Zeppelin costume from the 70s.

How would you wear the necklace? Tell me in the comment section below!