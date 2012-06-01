Style Diaries: Transition Your Outfit From Office to Evening

I’m a summer baby. Not only was I born in August (go Leos!), I absolutely love the heat. While many of my fellow New Yorkers despise humidity and hot sidewalks, I revel in them. Give me shorts and dresses over coats and scarves any day. So as you can image, this week has been amazing — how often do you get a long weekend and gorgeous weather?

To add to my excitement, I had the pleasure of attending an intimate dinner hosted by Cartier to celebrate their newest watch, the Tank Anglaise (you must check it out when it hits stores later this month). The event did, however, present the common predicament of how to transition my outfit from day — where I wanted to be comfortable — to a pretty fancy-pants party right after work.

So, what’s the solution? There’s no way I could sit through an entire day wearing a tight and structured look. First of all, it was steaming outside and second of all, being the klutz that I am, the look would be ruined by lunchtime. I decided to play with a sick pleated maxi dress from BCBG MAXAZRIA that was both comfortable and transition-friendly. What’s more, it’s not every day that I get to incorporate several statement accessories in one look, and this insane cuff from Citrine By The Stones couldn’t have been more perfect for this installation of Style Diaries.

The cuff, in particular, lent itself wonderfully to the flowing silhouette of the dress and added an extra punctuation to the loose shape. I loved the vaguely warrior-influenced look of the copper, which married nicely with the gold buckles on my B Brian Atwood heels (my ideal summer shoe). Bottom line, it’s always great to only have to throw a pair of heels in my bag and essentially be ready to go – isn’t that what summer is all about? No stress, lots of cocktails, and easy outfit solutions to maximize your time with friends and the sun. Happy Friday!