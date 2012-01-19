Style Diaries: Thinking Outside The Box

I’ll let you in on a little secret: I get beyond bored with my closet. Sure, there are prints like whoa, a ton of sheers and a lot of different time periods referenced. But still, I get to those moments where I feel like if I have to wear that SAME dress one more time, I might actually have a physical reaction. Real talk.

I’ve always been fascinated with viewing fashion as art or a garment as a three-dimensional object. Rather than a skirt, what if it was a poncho? What if you flipped that blouse upside-down? Needless to say, I have serious respect for designers who offer versatility in their pieces.

For this edition of Style Diaries and in partnership with the Forward Fashion Project and Bib + Tuck, I sported a beautiful camel poncho from Daryl K. Not only was it the perfect weight to keep warm and snuggly on a cold day like today, with one simple adjustment it allowed a transition from a cute 1960’s inspired outfit to a more directional and avant-garde chic look with a major collar.

Being a serious 1960’s revivalist (just ask the rest of the StyleCaster crew — I quote Bob Dylan‘s Chronicles on a daily basis), I decided to keep the rest of my clothing simple but with subtle retro nuances. I’m having an obsession with tights at the moment, so I decided to pop on my pure white ones from We Love Colors. The shoes are a vintage steal I discovered via Etsy and the shorts are basics from Urban Outfitters. The blouse is a find that was purchased in Baltimore at one of my favorite local vintage shops, Myrtle Dove.

The poncho was the perfect finishing touch (and I didn’t even freeze when we shot outside!) This weekend, go on and dive into your closet, GET creative and think about what you can do with all the clothes that you’re assuming are major yawns — I bet you’ll be pleasantly surprised!