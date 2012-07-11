Style Diaries: Mixing High and Low Pieces

I have a (embarrassingly) large stack of pieces in my closet that are coined my “fancy pants” items. Somehow – and not too surprisingly — this pile is slowly growing, yet not really getting the rotation of some of my more durable and less fragile options. I’m a huge advocate of both investing in quality pieces that will endure many-a season (even though they might be a bit on the pricey side) and also taking good care of what you’ve got, whether you bought it at a sample sale or a fast fashion retailer.

But, where does one draw the line between investing in your closet and then not being afraid to whip out a killer item just because. It’s with this mentality that I approached the next installment of Style Diaries with the Forward Fashion Project. This week, I was sent an over-sized clutch by Emily Cho. Bright red, printed in a reptile skin and with fold-over flaps, this carry-all is all kinds of on-trend for summer. But how to wear this on a normal work day where meetings are few (read: dressing up is unnecessary)?

I decided to mix it up and pair this ultra-luxe bag with a beloved vintage romper that I’m pretty sure was worn by a mechanic before I got my hands on it. Considering that the denim onesie cost me about $10 from Goodwill, this outfit is all kinds of high and low. I really wanted to play with the texture and color of the’70s light blue fabric and the red of the clutch.

Although I was a tad nervous with this first pairing, I became more comfortable throughout the day and loved having a special item to make me feel like I was treating myself for no particular reason, which is always okay in my book. Do you have any tricks of sporting high and low? Share with us in the comment section.