Style Diaries: The Beauty In Layering

You know those blouses you just can’t retire to storage despite the fact that it’s oh, about twenty degrees outside? Straight up, I can’t even close my chest of drawers thanks to these little guys. I experience borderline anxiety knowing that if the perfect occasion presents itself I will be left fresh out of luck when my trusty vintage sleeveless high-neck ditsy pattern with the drop-back won’t be available.

Alright, so I might not have been in this situation yet, but hey, a girl’s gotta be prepared (I was a Girl Scout, after all). So, who’s to say these numbers need to be tucked away for a rainy day? Upon second, third and even fourth glances you might find a way to incorporate them into your everyday garb.

This week as part of the Style Diaries and Forward Fashion Project, I received an adorable Tibi top that struck me initially as well, summery. Transitional dressing is an absolute must these days: cue layering. No, it’s a not a novel concept by any means, but what if you found a way to refresh these otherwise out-of-season, statement or special pieces to make everyday feel like an extraordinary event?

I loved how flirty this blouse was, but without a sweater or some sort of extra item to conserve heat, it would be a pretty ridiculous idea to even try to rock this. That said, I resisted the urge to throw a cardigan on and call it a day. I’ve been really feeling the high-collared look recently. It can be both sartorial and slightly nostalgic depending on the fabric, color and so forth.

I decided to go for a mini-jumper effect, throwing the Tibi over one of my simple American Apparel sleeveless button-downs. I really dig the slightly rounded collar detail and the exaggerated length. I secretly love tossing black and navy together, which really got my juices flowing.

Not to be mistaken for an overly girly character, I flung on my vintage leather pants and standard men’s Beatles boots, which for some reason (despite the fact that they’re two sizes too big) I can’t let go of. Topping it off with jewelry from Stella and Dot and some other local talent in addition to my mom’s bracelets and rings, I wanted the look to appear as if Pattie Boyd and Jim Morrison played dress up in each other’s wardrobes circa now.

So go on, scurry to your closets. (Hint: I suggest trying different layers of unexpected patterns and genres, it’s a great way to channel all of your daily inspirations in just one look.) The best way to do this? Drape the outfit on a hanger to see if it’s worth even trying on hey, putting on these looks can get exhausting. Am I wrong?