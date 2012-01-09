Style Diaries: Floral Pants And The Forward Fashion Project

So, you’ve exhausted your gift cards, you’ve donated some of your clothes to charity to build up some good karma (in case the world really does end), and you’ve packed up your spring looks and put them into storage months ago. Considering all that, your closet is looking a little…well, bare. We’ve all been there, trust me.

Shopping your closet can sound like an awesome adventure, until you actually try it. Instead, you become overwhelmed and frustrated sitting in a pile of last season’s clothes pouting in the middle of your bedroom floor. Sound accurate? That’s because that’s what happened to me on Saturday as I prepped and primped for a night out with friends.

With no avail, I turned to trusty technology and cued up some of my favorite style bloggers to spark inspiration while also coveting their clothes. But, what if you COULD swap styles with some of your favorite fashionites?

On behalf of all of stressed shoppers on a budget, a soon to be released website, Bib + Tuck will offer an exchange sort of program. In other words: genius. In anticipation of the launch of the website, the girls over at Bib + Tuck tapped ten of the most influential style bloggers (including yours truly!) around to participate in their Forward Fashion Project. The initiative celebrates the creativity and versatility different items provide while building a community.

Clearly, I was stoked on the opportunity, grabbed our photographer, and took to my closet when I received my first package (it’s like Christmas never ended!) containing a pair of sick Elizabeth and James pants. Not going to lie, at first I was a little perplexed about what to pair with these puppies. I’m obsessed with a good flowy floral print, but how do I make them wearable for a day to the office or gallivanting around the city?

Vintage t-shirts, duh. I fished through my archives courtesy of boyfriends past, and dove headfirst into one of my favorite periods, the 1970’s. Instead of dressing up the pants, I decided to go on with my typical androgyny look and slipped on my vintage men’s Chelsea boots. To ensure I didn’t look like I was wearing pajamas I threw on a killer statement necklace from DanniJo, which helped spruce it up a bit.

Stay tuned on StyleCaster to read more about my styling diaries and you must must must follow Bib + Tuck on Facebook and Twitter to check out all the bloggers and their lovely looks!