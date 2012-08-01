Style Crush: Zippora Seven

We see them on the street, on the blogs and even in the pages of some of the top fashion magazines around. These style savants take the art of dressing to a whole new level – and we love them for it. Here, we highlight a weekly influencer who’s provoking thought on even our own outfits.

You may recognize Zippora Seven from the pages of your Urban Outfitters catalogue. With her hazy look, this young New Zealand model has set the stage for not only key (dare we say) hipster looks, but also unexpected mixing of aesthetics. With a head full of seemingly always tangled hair, Zippora is often be spotted in masculine pieces paired with neo-bohemian, ultra feminine items. We love a lady who’s not afraid to take risks or play with proportion, as can be seen in her disheveled-but-distinguished oversized outfits, often styled with punk undertones. Overall though, we simply appreciate her spontaneous approach to styling.

Photo by Sam Crawford via Fashion Gone Rogue