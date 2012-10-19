Style Crush: Singer Rita Ora

Rita Ora has been on our radar for quite some time. With single “R.I.P” racing up the British charts to number one and even allegedly dating a Kardashian along the way, this Brit has made quite a lot of noise since she first started her career in 2007. Thanks to her soul-striking pipes and serious personal style, this singer has been only gaining more attention as she releases additional dancefloor hits.

When it comes to style, the singer is seriously versatile—mashing together some of the biggest trends of the season, from metallic and florals to masculine and feminine influences. She also knows how to work a red carpet, wearing everything from a menswear-inspired suit to floor-length, jaw-dropping ground. What we like best about her, though, is that she will still always return to her signature style of quirky hip-hop, often pairing mini-dresses with tennis shoes.

Read on to get a glimpse of some of her best looks!