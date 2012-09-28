Style Crush: Russian Model And Street Style Star Elena Perminova

What can we possibly say about the mega (mega) street style phenomenon? It’s put some of the best and most adventurous dressers on our radar, often prompting us to take cues from their impeccable sartorial sensibilities.

One such young lady, Elena Perminova, has recently caught our eye due to her fearless experimentation when it comes to fashion. Often spotted with BFF and fellow fashion It girl Miroslava Duma, the Russian model switches it up enough to keep us interested. One day we’ll spot her in an adorable pair of denim cut-offs and a super-loud sweatshirt, and another in a tailored overcoat. Whichever she chooses, Elena definitely keeps us on our toes.

Here we spotlight our style crush and share with your some of our favorite looks of this budding style icon.