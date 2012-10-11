Style Crush: Top British Model Cara Delevingne

There was a fresh face on the street style blogosphere this fashion month: Cara Delevingne, who stole the heart of style spotlighters with her quirky tomboy outfits. Having walked for some of the coolest and most influential designers such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton, it’s not surprising that this model has curated a sick perspective on personal style.

Often spotted sporting a beanie, backpack, and tough leather jacket, Delevingne plays on her natural feminine looks to create an interesting juxtaposition. With sister, Poppy also creating quite the stir with her retro-inspired duds, a fresh take on outfitting seems to be in her genes. One of her signature abilities is to say endearingly casual, even if she also sheds her masculine inspired get-ups and dresses up for various evening occasions (we love her penchant for metallic and 1940s-era frocks).

Read on to check out more eye candy from this young style maven.