Style.com Joins The Glossy World With A Lindsey Wixson Cover

On Monday, October 31st (or Halloween, in layman’s terms) Style.com will launch the first issue of their print magazine, Style.com/Print. The glossy will contain an overview of the spring 2012 collections and key moments from fashion month’s shows, trends and parties.

Want to grab an issue? (We think you should.) You can snag a copy at Style.com for $4.99 if you order before 10/31 and $6.99 afterwards. Not a fan of e-commerce? Never fear, the mag will hit newsstands in North America and Europe at the end of the month. But you’ll have to pay a little more; $14.99 to be exact. Style.com/Print is scoring major fashion points by includingKirna Zabete in New York, 10 Corso Como in Milan and Colette in Paris as stores that will sell the publication.

The lovely Lindsey Wixson is the glossy’s first cover star and inside there’s a 23 page photo feature with the young runway star. The photographer, Theo Wenner, lensed Wixson as she traveled between her home in Kansas, New York and Paris.

The magazine will also contain ‘Top 10 Lists’ that weigh editor’s favorites with the site’s heaviest traffic.

The best example? The difference between ‘The Top 10 Collections of Spring 2012’ as perceived by the editors of Style.com and the website’s visitors.

Editors:1. Balenciaga, 2. Lanvin, 3. Prada, 4. Givenchy, 5. Proenza Schouler

Readers:1. Chanel, 2. Louis Vuitton, 3. Prada, 4, Balenciaga, 5. Dolce & Gabbana

We can’t wait to get our hands on this sure-to-be-a-hit mag. Are you going to head over and order yourself a copy?