Style Coach: Fashion Blogger Annie Vazquez Shows Us Her Local Miami Dolphins Gear

Annie Vazquez is a fashion and style blogger based in Miami. Annie is an expert when it comes to shopping on a budget, unearthing new designers and labels in her hometown as well as spotting style trends around the world. She has been featured in Elle, NYLON, The New York Times, and a ton more. Be sure to check out her blog, TheFashionPoet, and follow her at @anniecvazquez

When it comes to stocking up on cute, casual clothes that can double as both workout apparel and hang out threads, I love to shop PINK. Their PINK NFL Collection is so amazing especially if you’re looking for fashionable football gear so you can support your local team, mine being the Miami Dolphins. The collection hit exclusively PINK stores as well as online this fall and I’m utterly smitten with it. It’s loaded with limited edition styles for all 32 NFL teams so you can show your team pride while looking stylish.

For the gal who likes to make a fashion statement, there are bold bling hoodies which can make any outfit pop. As soon as I eyed it at the Aventura Mall location, I had to put it on. I love standing out and having fun with my clothes and this sequin hoodie fit perfect and is SO glam, I couldn’t resist. It looks so adorable with Yoga Leggings and my favorite: the comfy Boyfriend Pant. If you haven’t slipped into a pair, you have got to try them. They’re the total must-have for any girl’s wardrobe. I don them 24-7 because there’s nothing like feeling comfortable and looking good at the same time.

Everything in the collection is about effortless style and on game day that’s what it’s all about. You want to be able to get ready and look fabulous in less than five minutes. Whether you’re watching the game at friend’s barbecue, hitting up a local sports bar, or cheering them on from the bleachers, this collection makes life for us fashionista football fans so easy. Another favorite are the crop tees. They are just as irresistible. They fit loose, but have a feminine and sexy drape. I like to rock mine with a sports bra (yes, there’s NFL sports bras too). For tail-gating parties, I’ll pair it up with skinny jeans or cutoffs. Lastly, nothing says PINK like their signature hipster panties which are a flirty way to root for your team.

The Aventura store is one of my preferred exclusively PINK stores to shop in Miami. It’s organized so well making it a cinch to find what you’re looking for, especially NFL gear to support your local team. Go Dolphins!

For more information on our relationship with Victoria’s Secret PINK: cmp.ly/3