Two Style Bloggers go Head to Head in a Spring Break Fashion Challenge

March is in full swing and you know what that means—time for spring break! Yes, we’re finally putting away our winter coats and filling our wardrobes with shorts, skirts, tank tops, light jackets and bright colors for a fun new season of style.

Don’t know what to wear this spring break? We’ve got you covered! Style bloggers Laura Ellner of On The Racks and Jessica Sturdy of Bows & Sequins have teamed up with Macy’s MStyleLab to put together their idea of the perfect spring break outfit. Since we nabbed two amazing style bloggers, we thought it would be fun to pit the two against each other in a spring break blogger style-off where they chose clothes from the same rack!

Click through the gallery to see how they would each style pieces from Macy’s MStyleLab, which includes brands like Jessica Simpson, Material Girl, and American Rag, and then let us know who you think did a better job of capturing perfect spring break style in the comments below!

For more information on our relationship with Macy’s MStyleLab: cmp.ly/3