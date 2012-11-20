StyleCaster
What I Want Now: Style Blogger Serena Goh Shares Her Must-Haves For The Season

Serena Goh
What I Want Now: Style Blogger Serena Goh Shares Her Must-Haves For The Season
A tomboy at heart with a love for shoes of the high heeled variety, grapefruit sodas, and Ben Harper. I’m always on the hunt for two things—the next best nude lip color and something better than Siracha, but during this time of year my list of “wants” is endless.

In fact, my list of wants tend to translate more into “needs” since there’s not much justification necessary apart from the holiday season. From the closet to the kitchen, my objects of desire are a combination of pieces that not only reflect my personal style, but can also be easily incorporated into my lifestyle—from nights spent in with my boyfriend cozied up over takeout and weekend errands, to late nights out with good friends and getaways to visit my family abroad. Victoria’s Secret PINK essentially helps me accomplish every facet of my life just the way I want.

Check out VSPINK.com to explore their top picks, including colorful lace bandeaus and bralettes, gift sets, panties, cozy new lounge, and backpacks, tech toys and more!

For more information on our relationship with Victoria’s Secret PINK: cmp.ly/3

Serena Goh is a New York transplant via California splitting her hours between a day job, photography, and her personal style and food blog The Spicy Stiletto. Read on to see what items she's loving for every walk of life!

NIGHT IN: I'm such a homebody—sometimes, I just love removing myself from all the NYC noise, and spending quality time in my apartment.

Lightweight Crew; $44.50; at victoriassecret.com
Seamless Hipster Panty; $10.50 or 5/$26; at victoriassecret.com
Essie 'Leading Lady' Nail Polish; $8; at essie.com
JK Rowling's The Casual Vacancy; $35; at amazon.com
Mast Brothers Chocolate; 5/$40; at mastbrother.com
Diptyque Baies Candle; $60; at diptyque.com

Cuffed Scoopneck Tee; $19.50; at victoriassecret.com

LACE: I just love all these lace pieces.

Lace Back Dolman; $24.50; at victoriassecret.com 
HIDY N.G Cut Off Lace Gloves; $347; at luisaviaroma.com
Lace Bralette: $24.50-$28.50; at victoriassecret.com
Sephora by OPI Trend Tips; $12; at sephora.com 
Lace Back Cheekster Panty; $9.50 or 5/$26; at victoriassecret.com
Mimi Holliday by DamarisLace Cat Ear Headband; $175; at net-a-porter.com

BACK TO CLASS: My life revolves around pushing myself creatively, and I always want the best gadgets to help me achieve the next great thing.

iPad Mini; $329-$529; at apple.com
iPad Case; $29.50-$34.50; at victoriassecret.com
Backpack; $39.50-$79.50; at victoriassecret.com
Bling Coffee Tumbler; $14.50; at victoriassecret.com 
Fisheye No. 2 Gold Edition; $99; at lomography.com
SFK Camera Straps; $55-$100; at sarahfranceskuhn.com

WINTER OUTERWEAR: I'm still not used to East Coast weather (I used to surf in the middle of winter, and wear a tee while snowboarding in SoCal), so I'm always on the lookout for great winter essentials.

Slouchy Tote; $24.50; at victoriassecret.com

Loeffler Randall Boot; $150; at zappos.com
Faux-fur Bomber Jacket; $128; at victoriassecret.com
Felix Rey Umbrella; $75; at shopbop.com
Faux Fur Trapper Hat; $29.50; at victoriassecret.com

TRAVEL: I travel a lot, whether I'm visiting my sister in London, or family in LA and Asia, I depend on good travel accessories to get me through all the long flights.

Lightweight Banded-bottom Pant; $39.50; at victoriassecret.com
Smythson Travel Diary; $75; at net-a-porter.com
Cosmetic Case; $19.50; at victoriassecret.com 
Sock Set; $19.50; at victoriassecret.com
Mini Duffle Bag; $32.50-$54.50; at victoriassecret.com
Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones; $199.99; at target.com
Ultra Correction, Total Eye Revitalizer; $125; at saksfifthavenue.com

NIGHT OUT: There's nothing better than going out with good friends, even if that means dressing up in heels just to grab some late night fro-yo.


Campus Push-Up Bra; $39.50-$42.50; at victoriassecret.com
CC Skye Bullet Hard Clutch; $252; at shopbop.com
Precision Line Eye Pencil; $9 or 4/$20, 2/$15; at victoriassecret.com
Faux-fur Earmuffs; $24.50; at victoriassecret.com
Catbird Alphabet Rings; $96; at catbirdnyc.com
Eau de Parfum; $27; at victoriassecret.com
Giuseppe Zanotti Lace-Up Scalloped Sandal; $1,195; at barneys.com

CASUAL WEEKEND: I love simple little statements especially pieces that are gold or lucite.

Cutler and Gross 1032 Crystal Sunglasses; $500; at cutlerandgross.com
Jennifer Zeuner Chelsea Horizontal Necklace; $198-$480; at jenniferzeuner.com
Limited-edition Up All Night Body Lotion; $15 or 3/$30, 2/$24; at victoriassecret.com
Long-sleeve Baseball Tee; $24.50 or 2/$40; at victoriassecret.com
All Star Ox High Top Sneaker; $60; at victoriassecret.com

Snake Print Legging; $24.50 or 2/$40; at victoriassecret.com

FITNESS: I can never have too many yoga/ pilates pants. 


Nike + FuelBand;  $149; at nike.com
Metallic Lanyard; $14.50; at victoriassecret.com
Earbud Headphones; $19.50; at victoriassecret.com
Water Bottle; $12.50; at victoriassecret.com
Bling Yoga Leggings; $39.50-$49.50; at victoriassecret.com
Playdate Club Gentleman Jim Bike; $649.99; at playdatebikeclub.com

