Style & Error: Emmys 2012 Best and Worst Dressed

Attention ladies and gentlemen: Awards show season has begun. While tearing apart the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet a few weeks ago was fun, the 2012 Emmy Awards means the couture-clad A-list has officially arrived.
Tonight’s red carpet featured a mixed bag of trends (among them burgundy, seafoam green and up-to-there slits) that were pulled off with stylish ease by many. The rest? Let’s just say it was less style and more error.
Click through the gallery above and let us know: Which starlet shined and — more importantly — whose frock flopped?
Error! While her hair was an odd shade of strawberry blonde on top (with a weird blonde bun), January Jones' Zac Posen flattered her post-baby figure (the father is still unidentified, FYI). Ultimately, the bottom of the gown was a bit too Morticia Addams, and between the clashing hair and vampy makeup, this look fell flat on the "Mad Men" star.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Style! Jessica Pare was working the old Hollywood vibe in Jason Wu. Yes, it's not the most original choice for the "Mad Men" actress, but she stood out and looked fabulous.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Style! "New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel was a vibrant addition to the red carpet in a strapless sky-blue Reem Acra gown. This is a rare occasion where she could go straight from the red carpet and walk down the aisle and it would still be appropriate.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Error! Nicole Kidman, we need to talk. This Antonio Berardi number is far more suited for a Las Vegas production of The Little Mermaid than the Emmys. And, as much as we hate to bash on her Botox, we kind of have no choice.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Audi
Style! The "Girls" girls were some of the most anticipated red-carpet sightings and Allison Williams didn't disappoint. In an emerald Oscar de la Renta peplum gown and Brian Atwood shoes, she was simply chic.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Error! We know Calvin Klein can turn out a skintight neutral dress — a look Amanda Peet's been wearing for the past two decades. Tonight was no exception, but the sloppy fit and iffy tailoring made for an unfortunate combination.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Error! In Christian Siriano, "Mad Men" star Christina Hendricks failed to impress. This was far from a risk for the stunning redhead, and she truly disappointed us.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Error! While we were pleased to see that "Girls" creator/star/director/everything Lena Dunham's haircut actually looked cute, her Prada dress was far too matronly. We would have liked to see her in a creation by her pal (and cool-girl designer) Wes Gordon. In short, a disappointment.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Style! Julianne Moore was one of many ladies in yellow. Her Christian Dior couture number proved that you don't have to show skin to look chic. (Ahem, pretty much other actresses who missed that memo).
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Style! Pregnant and fabulous in Lanvin, Claire Danes accepted an Emmy for her performance on "Homeland."
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Error! Look, we all love Marchesa. In fact, when it comes to lavish dresses, no one quite really nails it like designer Georgina Chapman. However, presenter Hayden Panettiere's number was a bit much for us. Between the glitz, the draping, and the hair, we're pretty Joan Collins is on the phone putting in her order now.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Style! "Modern Family" winner Julie Bowen's acid green Monique Lhuillier was one of the leaders of the neon pack. At first glance, we thought it might have been a tad too youthful for the 42-year-old, but with her simple hair and chic accessories, she killed it.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Audi
Error! Heidi Klum was clearly trying to make some sort of "Hey, Seal" statement in this seafoam Alexandre Vauthier gown and while she physically looked killer (as one does if they have a personal trainer and macrobiotic chef on call), we think should have saved the nightgown for the boudoir.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Style! OK, so it's not a surprise that "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara chose to wear a curve-hugging Zuhair Murad mermaid-style dress tonight, but why change what works? Maybe it's the color, or maybe it's the confidence but either way, she rocked it.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Style! "2 Broke Girls" star Kat Dennings was a serious bombshell tonight, wearing a strapless J. Mendel dress, which complemented her curves perfectly. Loose waves and ruby lips sealed the deal.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Error! Glenn Close should have channeled her super-sharp "Damages" character Patty Hewes, but clearly, she chose to take cues from Cruella de Vil, her characher from 101 Dalmations instead: This Bibhu Mohapatra number was a deadly combination of busy and frumpy.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Style! "Mad Men" star Elisabeth Moss is beautiful, but her red-carpet history is scattered with major misses. Tonight, however, she pulled it together in floral Dolce & Gabbana. While the ruffled neckline may divide critics, we think she made it work.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Style! In celeb fave Monique Lhuillier, presenter Ginnifer Goodwin rocked this bold orange dress with her trademark pixie and simple accessories.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Error! Connie Britton, We know you're set to play an aging country star in this fall's "Nashville" (for which our DVRs have been set since, like, June), but it seems you took a wrong turn at the corner of CMA and CMT. Translation: Your sparkly halter belted number and sky-high ponytail was a little bit (too) country for Hollywood's Emmys.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Style! Padma Lakshmi never ceases to amaze. Namely, because the "Top Chef" host brings an air of originality to the Bravo network, land of the studded Louboutins and bandage dresses (hashtag "Real Housewives"). Apart from the flawless fit, her Monique Lhuillier gown nailed one of the night's big trends, neon.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images