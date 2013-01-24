Stunning Looks From Paris Couture Week: Chanel, Dior, Valentino, More

Whether you’re a serious fashion fanatic, or just appreciate the breathtakingly intricate work that goes into creating beautiful clothing, it’s safe to assume you’ve seen at least a few images from Paris Couture Week, which just came to an end.

Throughout the week, labels including Elie Saab, Valentino, Chanel, Dior, Zuhair Murad, and Couture Week first-timer (and major Russian street style star) Ulyana Sergeenko showcased mind-blowing creations fit for royalty or, at the very least, Academy Award-going A-listers.

Chanel was undoubtedly a highlight of the week, with Karl Lagerfeld showcasing a striking, soulful collection punctuated by slightly crazed, “Black Swan”-ish beauty looks. Of course, buzz for the show reached a fever pitch when Lagerfeld clearly tossed in his two cents regarding French President François Hollande‘s buzzy proposed same-sex marriage bill by finishing the runway show with two brides holding hands, and 4-year-old Hudson Kroenig (Karl’s godson and son of Chanel model and muse Brad Kroenig) playing the role of their son.

Another highlight: Dior. Naturally, everyone was keeping a close eye on what designer Raf Simons—who replaced John Galliano as creative director at the French house in April, would turn out for his second couture collection for the label, and the result was near-perfect. Inspired by classic fairytales, the gowns were a mix of sleek silk and organza numbers, billowing voluminous skirts, and classic Dior silhouettes.

As we bid au revoir to an especially enticing Paris Couture Week, we’ve compiled a gallery of standout looks that are worth checking out.

Click through the gallery to see highlights from Paris Couture Week and let us now: Which designer’s looks are your favorite?

