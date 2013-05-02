Stuff We Love: Joseph Altuzarra is Collaborating With the New York City Ballet

Fashion designer Joseph Altuzarra has designed the costumes for the New York City Ballet’s spring gala on May 8, following in the footsteps of designers like Narciso Rodriguez and Valentino, who have collaborated with the ballet in recent years. Interestingly, Altuzarra studied ballet for eight years, which he said helped in the process. Based on the sketches that have been released, we can’t wait to see what he comes up with when the final product makes its debut.





