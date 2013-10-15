Stuff We Love: Finally, a Dollhouse Designed By Zaha Hadid



The dollhouse is getting a major upgrade. Twenty architects and designers including Zaha Hadid and David Adjaye have designed and constructed dolls’ houses to raise money for a disabled children’s charity KIDS. To say the least, these aren’t your average dollhouses, and basically put Barbie’s dream house to shame. Coffey Architects, for instance, created the above concrete house with rooms that can actually be removed.

Another one of our favorites from the upcoming auction. Because what doll house doesn’t deserve its own gold furniture.



FAT worked with artist Grayson Perry on its entry, which was inspired by Erno Goldfinger’s Trellick Tower building.

