Stuff We Love: The Super Yacht That Can Be Controlled Remotely From Your iPad

Despite it looking very much like a spaceship upon first glance, the Adastra super yacht has been called the future of efficient long range cruising. Launched in Hong Kong in 2012, this yacht was described by Boat International as “one of the world’s most amazing super yachts.” What’s so special about the Adastra is that her streamlined exterior and slender hulls allow her to travel at a much faster speed in the open ocean, at around 17 knots with a 4,000 mile range.

Costing $15 million to build, the Adastra was presented with the 2013 World Superyacht Award for Most Innovative Design. Not only is the exterior captivating and extravagant, but the inside is just as luxurious, with the interior constructed from beautiful lightweight oak mixed with honeycomb panels all designed by Jespen Designs based in Hong Kong.

As if this wasn’t already the coolest yacht just try and take this in–it can also be controlled remotely from the touch of your iPad from up to 165 feet away!