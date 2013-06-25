Stuff We Love: World’s Largest Yacht Azzam Is Size Of Two Football Fields

Behold, the largest privately owned yacht in the world. At 590-feet-long, the Azzam is equivalent to the size of two football fields or twelve double decker buses. Pretty big, huh! Costing a whopping $609 million dollars and taking four years to complete it’s no surprise that this is one of the most extravagant and luxurious yachts created to date.

While photos of the yacht’s exterior went global, the inside remains a mystery. What we do know: The yacht was designed by German company Lürssen Yachts, who were given the brief “to build a large luxury yacht with an innovative and timeless design that would be able to travel at high speed in warm and shallow waters, whilst providing luxurious and sophisticated accommodation to its guests.”

Other super-yachts like Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s Eclipse have enough room for 25 guest cabins, a helipad, a movie theater, and even a mini submarine. Azzam is even bigger, so we can only guess that the amenities inside it are too.

Another mystery associated with Azzam? The owner of this beautiful yacht has been kept a complete secret!

