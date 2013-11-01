Stuff We Love: Your Own Personal Weather Station

Are you obsessed with checking the weather? Do you monitor Weather.com like you are checking the news? Then we have the gadget for you.

Netatmo is essentially your own personal Weather Channel. You can track indoor and outdoor environmental elements including temperature, air quality, humidity, and air pressure with your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch. The Urban Weather Station records and then wirelessly transmits data right to you via the Netatmo App.

Netatmo’s Urban Weather Stations are located in more than 50 countries and are the first and largest network of personal meteorological sensors. What we especially love about this device is its ability to measure CO2 concentration and monitor air quality in both indoor and outdoor locations, which can be tremendously helpful.

Just don’t be surprised if your friends start asking you for the weather report.

Netatmo Weather Station, $179, netatmo.com.