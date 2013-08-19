Stuff We Love: L.A. Restaurant Debuts 23-Page Water Menu

It looks like the bottled water craze has finally reached its tipping point. Los Angeles restaurant Ray’s & Stark Bar at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art has just debuted a 23-page water menu that will serve 20 “varietals” of water as well as a “tasting menu” for $12. The premium bottled waters are from 10 countries and each is accompanied by a lengthy description including everything from mineral content to the “terroir” of the water’s source.

Offerings on the menu include everything from mainstream premium brands like Fiji, San Pellegrino, and Evian, along with domestic mineral waters sourced from the US. The ultimate water on the menu is a 750 ml, $20 Canadian brand Berg described as meltwater from a 15,000-year-old glacier in Greenland. The water is described as “virtually untouched by man with little to no trace of minerals.”

The real question here is how much is too much to spend on water? Comment below!