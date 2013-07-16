Stuff We Love: Louis Vuitton Commissions James Turrell Installation

Artist James Turrell is having a serious moment. Hist latest two installations have just been unveiled at the Shops at Crystals, a mall in Las Vegas. One is a three-hour light cycle work, seen through four cut-out windows that change color every 20 minutes. Essentially, you feel like you are in s spaceship.

The second installation, only open to four people at a time, “Akhob”, is held in two chambers with separate light sequences operating on three 25-minute cycles. That installation was commissioned by Louis Vuitton, and it conveys the disconnectedness of Sin City chaos.

Both are definitely worth a visit in between gambling sessions, and heading to Caesars to watch Celine Dion perform.