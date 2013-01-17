Stuff We Love: Vacation Like French Royalty

Ever wanted to vacation like French royalty (and who hasn’t)? Now you can. The Auberge du Jeu de Paume is a romantic new hotel built in neo-eighteenth century style in Chantilly, France—a town that was formerly home to the princes of Condé and also boasts one of the most important race tracks in France.

The royalty experience at the Auberge starts at the train station where guests can be met by a horse drawn carriage. The hotel boasts 92 luxurious bedrooms and suites and a 6,000 square foot Moorish-style spa. Guest rooms are decorated in classic French style including toile fabrics and Louis XV style furniture, which only enhances the feeling that you are staying in some romantic country estate of a nobleman.

For more information visit aubergedujeudepaumechantilly.fr.