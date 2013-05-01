Stuff We Love: Travel Across 24 Time Zones Instantly

If you are one of those frequent travelers who one day could be in London, the next in Paris, the next in Bangkok, then we have the watch for you—the Baume et Mercier Capeland WorldTimer. The watch shows you the time in 24 timezones at once thanks to a fixed city ring around the watch (also helpful, of course, say if you are in Hong Kong and waiting for the stock market to open in New York City).

Not only do we love the watch’s functionality, but we are pretty obsessed with its luxe vintage appeal too.

The steel version, pictured, will retail for $7,900 when it hits stores in July.

For more information visit baume-et-mercier.com.

