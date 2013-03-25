Stuff We Love: Tilda Swinton Sleeping In a Glass Box At MoMA

Tourists and art lovers alike had a major surprise moment while strolling through the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Saturday when they chanced upon Oscar winner Tilda Swinton sleeping in a glass enclosed box. It is part of an unannounced surprise performance piece called “The Maybe” that will be taking place on random days throughout the year.

According to museum staff, all that is in the box are cushions and a water jug. Each performance lasts the entire day. For the first installment the box was located near the ticket collectors, but it may be in different locations for future performances.

“The Maybe” was first performed in London in 1995 at the Serpentine Gallery, and was later re-performed at the Museo Barracco in Rome. Swinton has been in talks with MoMA about performing the “The Maybe” for about seven years.

For more information on MoMA visit moma.org.

Photo via Gothamist