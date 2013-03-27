Stuff We Love: This Monaco Penthouse Will Set You Back $360 Million

We’ve always wanted the option to buy a penthouse with a infinity pool connected to a giant water slide, and it looks like our dreams are coming true. One of the most expensive penthouse’s in history is about to go up for sale in Monaco in the Tour Odeon building, which is under construction. The price will make it the most expensive penthouse listing in the world (compare it to the most expensive penthouse listing in New York City at $120 million, and you can see why). Of course, having your very own water slide, especially in a high-rise building, is practically priceless. The penthouse will come up for sale next year, so start gathering your funds.