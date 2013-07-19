Stuff We Love: This May Be the Coolest Bar Ever

We’ll be the first to admit it–we are obsessed with cool bars. Our latest obsessions is a bar from Restoration Hardware crafted from a 1920s light bulb testing machine salvaged from a factory in Germany. It has been repurposed into a bar cart for spirits, wine bottles, and glassware.

It is made from iron with an antiqued finish that replicates the patina of the original machine. A hinged segment opens to reveal three shelves, three stemware racks, and five slots for wine bottles.

We are already envisioning where it will sit in our house.

1920s German Light Bulb Voltage Tester Bar, $1,995, restorationhardware.com.