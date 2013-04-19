Stuff We Love: The World’s First Underwater Spa

Maldives luxury resort Huvafen Fushi claims to have the world’s first underwater spa. Named LIME, inside the spa there are windows into the ocean—that’s right you get to watch fish swim by you while you are getting a massage. The spa took twelve-months to create, and it is made of solid-cast resin that is five inches thick.

Interestingly the world’s first underwater restaurant, Ithaa at the Conrad, is also in the Maldives.

For more information visit huvafenfushi.com.