We thought Apple laptops were expensive. Enter the million dollar laptop produced by London manufacturer Luvaglio.
So what exactly do you get for a $1 million dollars? The computer boasts a diamond power button, and can be personalized with other precious stones of your choice, along with skins like ostrich. It comes equipped with a 17 inch LED widescreen with anti-reflective glare, 128GB disk space, Blue-Ray drive and a built-in USB memory stick.
For more information visit luvaglio.com.
Stuff We Love: The Most Expensive Laptop Money Can Buy
