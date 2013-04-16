Stuff We Love: The Most Expensive iPhone In the World Costs $15 Million

There are a lot of things you can do with $15 million. Buy a very large Beverly Hills mansion is one. Sponsor a village in Africa is another. Or, you could always buy a $15 million iPhone 5, the most expensive in the world.

The phone, commissioned by craftsman Stuart Hughes of Liverpool, includes 600 white flawless diamonds on the rear, 53 flawless diamonds in the logo, 135 grams of 24 carat gold, and sapphire glass set in the screen. What makes the phone so expensive though is the 26-carat black diamond which replaces the home button.

Hughes is saying this is the most expensive phone in the world. Considering he set a record in 2011 crafting a iPhone 4S with 500 individual diamonds with a value of $9 million, we believe him.

