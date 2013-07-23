Stuff We Love: Tee Off In Style With the Mercedes-Benz Golf Cart

Let’s face it, if you need to be a motor vehicle (of any kind) it should really be a Mercedes. With that in mind Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the electric Vision Golf Cart concept car at the 2013 Open Championship.

Created by the firm’s design department in Carlsbad, California, the golf cart is powered by an electric motor, and is controlled with a joystick. It boasts a multimedia panel with a rotatable docking station for an iPhone or iPad. Our favorite feature is that there is a small fridge with cup holders located between the seats (perfect for storing champagne to toast a golf win).

For more information visit mbusa.com.