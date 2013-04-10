Stuff We Love: Take a Fantasy Vacation Around the World With the Four Seasons

For some, staying at a Four Seasons hotel now and again is luxury enough. For others, its just the tip of the luxury iceberg. The hotel chain has been offering these seriously luxe private jet trips around the world, and its 2014 offering (2013 is already sold out) is seriously out of this world.

The “Rediscover the Americas” journey from February 24 to March 13, 2014 goes something like this. You get a private jet (with on-board internet), a dedicated staff along the way, and travel with a group of 56 staying in all Four Seasons hotels of course. You will start in Miami, then a few days in Nevis, followed by Buenos Aires, continuing on to Carmelo in Uruguay. After Costa Rica and the Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo, you’ll head to Punta Mita in Mexico, coinciding with the annual migration of humpback whales. The last stretch before going home is to California and the Four Seasons Los Angeles for a farewell dinner.

Another option is the 23-day round-the-world version, which starts in the Beverly Wilshire in LA, then on to Hawaii, Bora Bora, and Sydney. After that you’ll slowly make your way through Asia with stops at Four Seasons Bali at Sayan, Chiang Mai in Thailand, visiting the Taj Mahal and then on to Mumbai. You’ll cap off the trip at the Four Seasons Istanbul at Sultanahmet and end the journey in London at the Park Lane.

The Rediscover the Americas trip costs $69,950 per person including private jet trips, accommodations, meals, ground transportation, excursions, and philanthropic contributions. A $7,650 single supplement applies. The Around The World tour costs $87,950, with an $8,950 single supplement. Upgrading to the Tented Camp in Thailand costs $3,950 per tent extra.

Essentially this is a trip of a lifetime, and if we have any request it is, please, please, please take us with you.