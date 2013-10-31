StyleCaster
Stuff We Love: This Stationery Delivery Service Wants To Revive Letter Writing

Stuff We Love: This Stationery Delivery Service Wants To Revive Letter Writing

Leah Bourne
by

6a00d834515a1f69e201901ee10a3b970b 800wi Stuff We Love: This Stationery Delivery Service Wants To Revive Letter WritingLet’s face it, it is not often these days that you find yourself writing a handwritten note. Nicely Noted, a newly launched stationery subscription service, is looking to change that. The subscription service will send you three handpicked letterpress cards — and stamps! — to subscribers each month for just $18. The benefits are of course that you’ll never not have that perfect card again. Also, the service makes a great gift for that letter writing enthusiast friend of yours.
