Stuff We Love: This Stationery Delivery Service Wants To Revive Letter Writing

Let’s face it, it is not often these days that you find yourself writing a handwritten note. Nicely Noted, a newly launched stationery subscription service, is looking to change that. The subscription service will send you three handpicked letterpress cards — and stamps! — to subscribers each month for just $18. The benefits are of course that you’ll never not have that perfect card again. Also, the service makes a great gift for that letter writing enthusiast friend of yours.

For more information visit nicelynoted.com.