Stuff We Love: Smell Like a Hermès Garden

Something tells us if the Hermès team was to go about planting a garden it would smell something like Jour d’Hermès, the house’s latest scent.

When contemplating whether a feminine scent must include floral notes, Hermès in-house perfumer Jean-Claude Ellena said: “Yes! But then let it be a thousand flowers! Armfuls, bouquets, sprays, garden flowers, cut flowers, morning flowers, evening flowers, mischievous fragrances, bewitching smells, a whole profusion!”

You’ll definitely get floral notes from this fragrance include jasmine, ylang-ylang, and orange blossom, but what we love most about it is that it is the kind of scent that is subtle enough to wear all day, everyday.

So you might not be able to afford the Hermès Birkin of your dreams, but this is definitely a compelling substitute.

Jour d’Hermès Eau de parfum natural spray, 1.6 fl. oz., $108, hermes.com.