Stuff We Love: Skip Hamptons Traffic With UberCHOPPER

Anyone who has sat in bumper to bumper traffic on Route 27 en route from New York City to Hamptons knows that there really is no price too big to pay to simply skip it. Enter UberCHOPPER, the just launched service from Uber, the game changing on-demand car service that launched in 2010. Tap a single button on the Uber app (available on the iPhone and androids) to request a private driver who will transport you and four friends to a helipad in New York City, where you’ll take off directly for East Hampton (it is about a 45 minute ride). Another driver will be awaiting your arrival to drop you off at your final destination.

The total fare for you and four friends door to door (including SUV transportation) is $3,000. Skipping traffic? Priceless.

For more information visit uber.com.