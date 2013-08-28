Stuff We Love: Tattoo Artist to the Stars Scott Campbell’s Debut Wine Line



Tattoo artist Scott Campbell, whose shop Saved Tattoos has inked the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Sting, is branching into very different territory with his latest venture—wine. Campbell has debuted Saved Wines in collaboration with Central Coast winemaker Clay Brock.

Campbell’s visual impact can be seen on the diamond-shaped design imprinted directly on the bottle. Scott said he wanted to create a bottle design that included “superstition and ritual, symbols and messages.”

The Magic Maker rosé was sourced from Paso Robles and has been blended with an accent on Cabernet Franc grapes. The red is blended from Monterey, Sonoma, and Mendocino and includes Zinfandel and Carignane.

The wines are available at savedwines.com.